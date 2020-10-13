2019 One year ago today
Karl and Kristy Olsen’s 4-year-old son, Kaden, was severely injured from a tractor accident at the end of June. As a result, Kaden Olsen spent about two months at hospitals in California, going through multiple surgeries and having to use a feeding tube. Kaden is now fully recovered, back at school and, other than no longer having a spleen, back to being a regular 4-year-old. To help the family pay its medical bills, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, located just outside Pullman, is organizing a pie auction today during its Fall Festival. … Dave Cillay has been appointed by Washington State University President Kirk Schulz as the university’s first Global Campus chancellor. Cillay will maintain his current position as the vice president of WSU Academic Outreach and Innovation, while taking on the title, roles and responsibilities of WSU’s online degree program.
2015 Five years ago today
Lauren Blenn, president of the University of Idaho Quidditch team, the Moscow Manticores, has a simple response as to why people like her are so drawn to the sport. “Dude, it’s Quidditch,” she said. For her and roughly 20 other fellow students, few things are more fun than competing in the sport made popular by the Harry Potter series. … “The City of Moscow Facebook page has 2,422 “likes,” but when it posted information after the Sept. 18 Wells Fargo bank robbery it “reached” more than 28,000 people online and was “shared” by almost 250 people. Increasing Moscow’s social media presence is a goal of the City Council established in 2014.
2010 10 years ago today
Logos School staff, students and alumni are celebrating the institution’s 30th year of operation in Moscow. The private, Christian K-12 school opened its doors in September 1981 with just 18 students in the Paradise Hills Church of God building. Since then, it has grown to serving 272 students at its current location, a former roller skating rink on Baker Street that the school moved into in 1987. A gymnasium was added to the property in the late 1990s. … There is a $1 million gap between the income expected for Pullman’s general fund in 2011 and what department heads would like to spend, City Supervisor John Sherman told Pullman City Council members.