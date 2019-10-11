2018 One year ago today
Gubernatorial hopeful Brad Little, R-Emmett, said creating opportunities for Idaho children to thrive and for former residents to return have been his primary goals as lieutenant governor and will continue to be his focus if he is elected. Little spoke to a crowd of about 20 people in the Whitewater Room of the University of Idaho Commons in Moscow. Little, a UI graduate, said his children are fifth-generation Vandals. … Freshman Idaho running back Tyrese Walker acknowledged that “the guys are bigger” at the D-I level, “for sure.” But the 5-6, 165-pounder, who’s effectively cemented himself as the “two” in the Vandals’ one-two punch, said his new life on the turf hasn’t changed too much. For starters, he’s from the South — Baton Rouge, La. — and his competitors there were “big too.”
2014 Five years ago today
For the second straight year, participants in the Cardboard Box City fundraiser huddled together to raise awareness for homelessness on the Palouse. Despite the cold weather, “residents” slept overnight in their boxes. Participants of multiple generations spent the evening building and decorating their boxes while enjoying the live music performed by Moscow band Henry C and the Willards. … In the past 50 years there have been only three Democrats to successfully run a campaign for a seat at the Whitman County commissioners’ table. There is no Democratic challenger — or Republican for that matter — running against incumbent Michael Largent. And, aside from Democrat Joe Pakootas challenging incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers for U.S. Congress, there are no Democratic challengers for any of the other races appearing on the county’s ballot.
2009 10 years ago today
Malaria and hunger — not to mention miles and miles of walking without shoes — were a part of the lives of Pullman residents Claire Lichtenfels and Simon Jackson three years ago when they lived in Ghana, Africa. Their experience inspired Jackson and Lichtenfels to participate in the Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty — or CROP Walk, which raises money for hunger relief projects. The Walk is organized by Church World Service and in communities across the country. … Spurred by incidents across the country, the Community Colleges of Spokane’s Pullman branch is putting in place a new program designed to help prevent violence on campus. Officials have implemented a plan by the National Behavioral Intervention Team Association as a result of increased instances of violence on college campuses.