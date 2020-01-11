2019 One year ago today
When Edmund Schweitzer was young, his parents would give him biographies of iconic inventors such as Thomas Edison, Eli Whitney and George Westinghouse. Schweitzer will join them and many others in the National Inventors Hall of Fame. … Moscow issued more construction permits for single-family housing units in 2018 than it has in 10 years, while the construction of multi-family units well exceeded the city’s average for the second straight year, according to the Moscow Community Development Department.
2015 Five years ago today
More than 100 people filled Moscow’s First United Methodist Church for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of a shooting spree in the city that left three people dead. It was an evening of reflection and prayer for the victims. … After losing by 22 points against rival Clarkston, the Pullman boys basketball team got just what it needed against Cheney: a blowout win to help restore some confidence. The Greyhounds ran away with a 66-35 win at Lincoln Middle School.
2010 10 years ago today
Latah County school officials say their districts are mostly prepared to address the 1.6-percent budget holdback recommended by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. The superintendents of the Genesee, Whitepine and Troy school districts all said their districts had set aside enough money to cover the difference. … Answering the question, “How many people were living in your home on April 1, 2010?” may be a simple task. When 300 million people answer the question, it’s not that simple, said Don Dillman, a professor Washington State University who worked with the U.S. Census Bureau in the 1990s.
1995 25 years ago today
A gateway to the world is what the Latah County Free Library District eagerly anticipates when connection to the Internet is completed. Through a $11,350 grant, awarded from the Idaho State Library, officials estimate the county will be fully on-line next January. … Washington State University will join Pullman residents in paying fees to request street vacations, the Pullman City Council decided.