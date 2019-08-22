2018 One year ago today
Following the departure of its supervising physician, the University of Idaho Student Health Clinic will be operating out of Moscow Family Medicine in downtown Moscow for the 2018-19 academic year. The physician’s departure comes in the midst of a national physician shortage and UI was unable to find a replacement for the clinic in time for the year’s start. … Bringing a food co-op to Pullman remains the goal for a small group of business owners and residents, and it appears to be gaining some momentum. Last weekend at the National Lentil Festival, the recently formed seven-member co-op board and its handful of volunteers manned a booth to answer questions and better identify what Pullman residents would like to see in a Pullman co-op.
2014 Five years ago today
A woman told police two dogs killed 11 of her chickens on the 900 block of Mies Street. Police took custody of the dogs — a German shepherd and a spaniel mix — and have located their owner, a Pullman woman. An investigation will follow, said Cmdr. Chris Tennant. … Music blasted from the Theophilus Tower Lawn on the edge of the UI campus as new students and their parents trudged back and forth from their cars with boxes and bags to fill their cramped dorm rooms. More than 1,300 new students will move into the residence halls this year, said Cara Lehman, marketing coordinator for UI housing. With students, parents and volunteers present, an estimated 3,000 people will make their way through campus this weekend for move in.
2009 10 years ago today
The controversial “ring-road” concept and the long-discussed joint law facility proposal will be the highlights of a meeting between the city of Moscow and Latah County on Monday. The debate over the ring road gained steam in recent months as the city finalized its comprehensive plan. … Donald Sullivan said he wants to extend help to military veterans on the Palouse. The RV was on the WSU campus Friday as part of the all-campus picnic. He said the RV, which also is equipped with things needed in the event of a natural disaster, offers many resources for veterans, such as readjustment counseling services, medical referrals and assistance in applying for veterans’ benefits. All the resources are free.
1994 25 years ago today
A Moscow couple has been indicted on 38 federal charges for allegedly bilking the federal government out of $357,000 in subsidies for a Whitman County farm. The couple used two trusts and four dummy corporations to collect the excess payments for at least a decade, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Spokane last week. … Loud clapping punctuated opposition to an 85-lot development, but the Troy City Council still conducted the second reading of the ordinance that will allow annexation and rezoning of the embattled development. The proposed Cougar Ridge Addition has met with vehement opposition from community members who are concerned that the development is moving too fast without thorough investigation into how much of an effect it will have on the close-knit community.