2019 One year ago today
At least 5,546 people experienced homelessness last year in Idaho — 715 more than was reported in 2017, said Brady Ellis, Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s vice president of support programs. Ellis addressed a small group at an Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge celebration at Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow. The increase is about a 12.8 percent jump in homelessness reporting from 2017 to 2018.
2015 Five years ago today
More than 60 businesses set up booths at the SEL Event Center in Pullman during the Palouse Wedding Experience. The parking lot of the SEL campus was nearly full only an hour after the six-hour expo started. Even Costco had a booth. The membership retailer sells a variety of items of interest to couples considering marriage: rings, food, invitations, home items and travel packages suitable for honeymoons. … Latah County Democrats held a covered-dish dinner as a thank-you gesture to dozens of volunteers who helped get local party members elected, or at least noticed, during the November general election. Stacy Ringo, who served as campaign manager for the unsuccessful attempt of her mother, Shirley Ringo, to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, spoke along with rookie state Rep. Paulette Jordan of Plummer and third-term state Sen. Dan Schmidt of Moscow.
2010 10 years ago today
More than 75 people filled the Moscow City Council Chambers for a social justice forum sponsored by the Moscow Human Rights Commission and the University of Idaho Native American Student Center. The forum was a collaborative effort to open a discussion on what it means to be Native American and how native people identify themselves. … Moscow Assistance Police Chief David Duke said officers received a call around 1:41 a.m. that a group of about 50 individuals were fighting at an event in the Student Union Building Ballroom. Duke said it was hard to tell who was the instigator. The event was held to promote cultural awareness and attended by members of five fraternities.
1995 25 years ago today
Four teenagers, allegedly armed, held Moscow police and Latah County sheriff’s officers at bay for 5½ hours this morning before surrendering peacefully. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a Jefferson Street apartment after a Moscow man reported he had been held hostage at gunpoint by six individuals. … Members of the gay and lesbian community rallied outside a University of Idaho residence hall in support of a gay friend living there. About 13 people gathered outside Upham Hall and called for an end to harassment and discrimination at UI. The student involved has been the subject of verbal harassment, had his room door vandalized and his car keyed.