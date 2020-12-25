2019 One year ago today
For 10 years, Moscow High School students have taken on the responsibility of organizing a free holiday meal for the community at the 1912 Center. This year, it is Kira Vierling’s turn. The MHS junior has rounded up nearly 30 volunteers, including members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and a few of her fellow students, to organize the community dinner at 6-8 p.m. Friday. Vierling said she has shopped for loads of potatoes, 200 servings of dinner rolls, gallons of eggnog, as well as turkey, ham, stuffing and other holiday fixings. … About the time Brandon Arconado was beginning high school in Southern California, his father lost his job in the movie industry as a precision mechanic for Technicolor film lab. Brandon, a senior inside receiver whose precise route-running has become one of the Washington State football team’s primary assets this season, wasn’t thinking specifically of his father’s spell of misfortune when he began steering his scholastic pursuits toward management information systems — in other words, when he plunged headlong into the digital world.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman native Paul Henning said helping Academy Award-winning composer-conductor John Williams create the musical score for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was a long but highly gratifying experience. Henning was one of three people entering each handwritten note and musician’s performance direction into a laptop computer using electronic keyboards. The program he used to collect Williams’ works provides clean sheets to print for each musician to read as they perform selections from the film. … Dave Nichol was hired to be WSU’s new outside receivers coach, taking the place of Graham Harrell. The move reunites WSU head coach Mike Leach with Nichol, who spent three years as an assistant coach under Leach at Texas Tech. From 2003-05, Nichol was an offensive line assistant for the Red Raiders. Nichol has big shoes to fill in replacing Harrell, who has quickly moved up the coaching ranks.
2010 10 years ago today
Betty Sawyer says more schools should offer professional-technical education that prepares students for careers after high school. Sawyer, who has taught family and consumer science at Potlatch Junior-Senior High School for about 15 years, recently received the Leavey Award for Excellence in Private Enterprise Education from the Freedoms Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the values of a free and democratic society, and the Leavey Award recognizes teachers who have demonstrated innovative and effective entrepreneurship and free enterprise education. … When Duane Peck first started his Lewiston shoe repair shop in 1967, there were seven other competitors. When he moved his business to its current Third Street location in Moscow in 1971, he bought out another shop, leaving one other competing business. Today, Peck’s Shoe Clinic is the only shop left standing - and now it’s the responsibility of Duane’s son Ron to keep the business trucking for another generation.