2020 One year ago today
Paying for health insurance can be one of the biggest barriers to financial stability and a nonprofit is working to help local families overcome that barrier. The United Way of Whitman County partnered with a Spokane organization called Better Health Together at Pullman’s Neill Public Library to sign up families for Medicaid, known in Washington as Apple Health. United Way of Whitman County Director Eric Fejeran said one of the nonprofit’s primary goals is to help Whitman County residents attain financial stability, which can quickly become unattainable with health care costs. … Barely eight years after the Constitution was ratified, America’s first and only independent president cited extreme partisanship or “the spirit of party” as one of the greatest dangers facing the republic.
2016 Five years ago today
The Palouse Community Center was a flurry of activity as eight regional breweries vied for booth space, food vendors set up shop and event organizers made sure everyone had what they needed. Men with shopping carts filled with bagged ice raced through the building — for time was short before there would be standing room only, both inside and out for the fourth annual Palouse Brew Fest event. … The Genesee Fire Hall was fragrant with the savory smells of a ton of crab, baked beans, coleslaw and ham at the city’s 50th annual crab feed. Thirty minutes into the four-hour event, about 120 people filled rows of tables, while others loaded their plates or awaited orders to go. The volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel are helping raise funds to buy a new ambulance to serve the community better.
2011 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho will ask the Idaho State Board of Education for authorization to open a Starbucks coffee shop in its flagship bookstore in Moscow. UI management reviewed current coffee offerings on campus and “determined that there exists an unmet demand” for the national brand on campus, according to the ISBOE’s agenda. If approved as presented, the agreement would last 10 years with a termination option after five years. … Several years ago, the Latah County Historical Society purchased PastPerfect Software in an effort to organize, preserve and digitize materials. There are 20,000-30,000 images that belong to the Latah County Historical Society. Archival boxes for the organization stretch 600 lineal feet. Those boxes are the equivalent of two football fields worth of Latah County’s records, documents and other written testimonies.