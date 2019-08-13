2018 One year ago today
With the installation of steps, railings and several other improvements this spring and summer, Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve is designed to be more accessible than ever. Palouse Land Trust Executive Director Lovina Englund said doubling or potentially tripling Idler’s Rest’s parking lot capacity and installing a vault toilet at the nature preserve is on tap this fall. … Three years ago a family-owned taco truck left the busy streets of Tacoma looking for a place to park. After arriving on the Palouse, Taqueria Las Torres began operating in Moscow, expanded to Pullman and is now expecting to open another truck in Clarkston in the coming weeks. It may be on wheels, but it looks like Taqueria Las Torres is not going anywhere.
2014 Five years ago today
The Pullman School Board will take action on a proposed sale of nearly 1 acre of agricultural land on the west edge of the Pullman High School campus today at its regular board meeting. If approved, the .89 acres near Canyon View Drive on the hilltop overlooking the school will be sold for $39,100 to Steve Mader for housing development. The land is considered a surplus with no current or foreseeable use for the district. … The superintendent of the Moscow School District said the rising cost of college tuition and a decreasing guarantee of finding a job after graduation may be pushing students away from continuing on into post-secondary education. Idaho’s “go-on rates” have declined in the recent years, according to news releases from IdahoEdNews.org last week.
2009 10 years ago today
Latah County Sheriff Wayne Rausch said his department will move forward with plans for a county noise ordinance after a positive reception from county commissioners. Rausch said he will meet with Prosecutor Bill Thompson in the coming weeks to develop a draft ordinance that will be submitted to the commissioners for consideration. ... Jason Parsley looks forward to the Pullman Fresh Food Market every week. The Wednesday market has become a regular summer stop, and Parsley said it gives him a good opportunity to get into town and meet new customers and friends. Parsley started out selling turkey, eggs and lamb from the farm two weeks after the market opened in late May.
1994 25 years ago today
Rebecca Redinger is hoping after a new program to walk, groom and — most importantly — adopt out dogs at the Moscow Animal Shelter is implemented she may be able to finally get a full night of sleep. Redinger has had trouble sleeping lately as she worried about the plight and the euthanasia of dogs in the shelter. … Students and officials at the University of Idaho are fighting off stereotypes that institutions for higher education are a growing hot spot for alcohol abuse. In fact, many see the alcohol problems declining as the university and student organizations take a more proactive approach to educating students about alcohol. The experiences of people at UI contradict the results of a much-publicized report from Columbia University.