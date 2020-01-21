2019 One year ago today
Inclusivity was one of the main themes of the Women’s March of the Palouse as women, men and children marched to and gathered at Moscow’s East Side Park to preach equality and justice. … Making connections with others can be one of the most effective ways to curb racism and prejudice, according to the guest speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Breakfast at Moscow Middle School. Shirley Jackson, a professor and chairwoman of black studies at Portland State University, was invited to speak about the importance of diversity at the event organized by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force.
2015 Five years ago today
A Moscow City Councilor said the plan to improve vehicular entryways leading into the city approved by four of the six voting members could ultimately provide a much-needed reputation boost. University of Idaho is “perceived as the land grant university” to the north, and Moscow is “berated over one thing or another,” said Councilor Walter Steed. … The ordinarily unintelligible hum of conversation in the University of Idaho Commons was overshadowed by the rich voice of Rev. Percy “Happy” Watkins as he recited words familiar to some and brand new to others. Watkins has traveled the region throughout the past 25 years repeating Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
2010 10 years ago today
As many as 50 train cars carrying between 84 to 90 tons of liquid chlorine each may be located in Whitman County starting the first week of February. Canadian company Canexus will store the chlorine in the Belmont area while they make some expansions at the Canexus plant in British Columbia. … Elementary school-aged children in Moscow School District No. 281 have a safe place to go after school and in the summertime when their parents can’t be home. The Moscow School District Adventure Club is a self-supporting, nonprofit, after school and summer program with the goal of providing a supervised environment that promotes the intellectual, physical and social development of children, program director David Garnett said.
1995 25 years ago today
It’s been one week since 62 GTE Northwest employees in Moscow learned they’re losing their jobs, and hope for a reprieve is low. The workers knew layoffs were possible, but Diana Martinez, secretary/treasurer of the local Communication Workers of America, said they kept hoping they’d be spared. … Group opinion is that the Port of Whitman should continue operating Boyer Park. Subsidizing Boyer Park, which was raised at a recent port budget meeting, was just one of a number of hot topics debated in a community meeting on the port’s future.