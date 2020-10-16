2019 One year ago today
After more than a year off-site, health care services should return next month to the newly renovated and renamed Vandal Health Clinic on the University of Idaho campus. Located in the same building that has housed student health services in the past, the clinic, when opened late in November, will offer care to employees in addition to students and their dependants, UI Communications Director Jodi Walker said. ... Three familiar faces and one newcomer are competing for two available Pullman City Council seats. Eileen Macoll is being challenged by Francis Benjamin for the at-large seat. For the Ward 1 seat, incumbent Ann Parks is running for her second term against Chris Johnson.
2015 Five years ago today
A fire caused extensive damage to a two-story house on the 800 block of Northwest Fisk Street in Pullman. The house, which is divided into a basement and an upper apartment, was home to six Washington State University students, who told firefighters they were awakened by smoke but that they did not hear a smoke detector sounding an alarm. Pullman Fire Prevention Officer Rich Dragoo said the fire was caused by a short in the motor of an upstairs clothes dryer. He said the short caused sparks which ignited the clothes in the dryer and then spread to the walls and up to the attic.
2010 10 years ago today
More than 30 semitrailer loads filled to the brim have been delivered, and another 30 are expected before the new Pullman Walmart Supercenter will be ready for opening day. The store’s 320 employees, 100 of them created by the relocation, have all had a hand in stocking shelves, store manager Kelly Allen said. … Situated above John Brabb’s Colfax business, Peak Fitness, are the remains of the Rose Theater, a former hot spot for moviegoers. Though Brabb doesn’t utilize the space, once every two years he opens its doors for a tour of the upstairs portions of historic downtown buildings, which is organized by the Colfax Historic Preservation Commission.