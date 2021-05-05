2020 One year ago today
The city of Moscow will open youth activities as defined by Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Healthy Order and Rebound Idaho Plan, according to a city news release. As defined by the order, youth activities include day camps that also provide childcare for working parents and youth sports, music, religious, scouting and other organized youth activities. The city is working on plans for city-sponsored youth activities that comply with the governor’s order and will announce activities that will be made available as those plans are finalized. … The Idaho State Board of Education revised the criteria public schools must meet to reopen this spring by aligning them to Gov. Brad Little’s four-step Idaho Rebounds plan. The move was unanimously approved, although it provides little opportunity for many school districts to reopen for the 2019-20 school year, as board member Andy Scoggin pointed out. Idaho is in stage one of the Rebound Plan, which advises that all gatherings — both public and private — should be avoided to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
2016 Five years ago today
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Director Tony Bean said the airport saw growth in 2014 and 2015 like it had never experienced since its opening in 1973 — and the trend is holding true in 2016. While the airport is working to realign its main runway to accommodate larger aircraft and comply with Federal Aviation Administration standards, airport officials say upgrades to the facility’s terminal and parking lots are needed to handle the increased traffic at the airport. Bean said in 2014 the airport set a record of 41,525 enplanements — passengers boarding planes. … For the past 75 years, Lions Club members across the Palouse have spent the first Friday and Saturday of May in much the same way: accepting donations and handing out white canes. While many people are aware the canes are a symbol of sightlessness and know the change they donate to the Lions Club those two days goes to combat it, few are aware of why. Nearly 100 years ago Helen Keller, an American author who was deaf and blind, visited the first Lions Club International Convention in Chicago as a guest speaker and challenged members with the task of becoming “Knights of and for the blind.”
2011 10 years ago today
The inaugural year of Latah County Rural Recycling Program yielded some big results — 134 tons of it. In 2009, just 30 tons of material was collected in the county’s bulky waste sites. In the month of April alone, 17 tons of recyclable material has been collected compared to the average 12 or 13 tons, said Amanda Bashaw, the county’s Solid Waste Department coordinator. Prior to the Latah County Rural Recycling Program, which began in March 2010, only the city of Genesee had a recycling program, while Deary and Troy had curbside recycling programs. … A nearly yearlong conflict between the Moscow School Board and Moscow Education Association will finally come to an end today with the anticipated ratification of this year’s negotiated agreement. Negotiators for the school board and union have spent months hashing out the terms of the current fiscal year’s educator contract, including salaries and benefits. In the meantime, educators have worked under the terms of their 2009-10 contract.