2020 One year ago today
The Moscow City Council at a special meeting terminated its three COVID-19 resolutions that were set to expire, leaving residents to follow Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s four-stage plan to reopen the economy. Little said his five-week stay-at-home order will be allowed to expire and the state will enter the first stage of the plan. Each two-week stage will be evaluated and the next stage will only start if there are no significant increases in cases of the coronavirus and if criteria are being met. … The Washington State women’s golf program got a junior college transfer to come into the fold as coach Kelli Kamimura announced the signing of Jessie Lin. Lin had a stellar two-year run at College of the Canyons in Santa Clara, Calif.
2016 Five years ago today
Frogs, newts and salamanders dodged nets steered by Palouse-area children, but some couldn’t escape the young scientists, who ventured to Virgil Phillips Farm County Park for the fourth annual Washington State University Outdoor Science Day. The event was put on by the WSU Biology Graduate Student Association, and member Travis Seaborn said it was an opportunity to show students how fun science can be. … Gray skies lingered above East City Park and rain began to fall, but the weather didn’t stop those on the Palouse from attending Moscow’s 43rd Annual Renaissance Fair. Some wore fairy wings, horns and fake crowns of kings and queens. Others donned shiny masks and colonial costumes, or walked around the park with weapons and dress from medieval times.
2011 10 years ago today
An idea to open Palouse Spirits, a whiskey distillery, took first place in the adult category of a business plan competition in southeastern Washington sponsored by the Port of Whitman. Joe Fondahn of Palouse received a $6,000 prize. Mike and Mindy Hicks, also of Palouse, were in second place for Noah’s Ark Foods, which would make gluten-free snacks. They took home $5,000. … Pullman residents and members of the Pullman Civic Trust celebrated an addition to the town’s trail system. The Johnson Trail’s paving was completed in October, but trust members usually wait to do major dedications on May Day and Loretta Anawalt Day, in honor of the founder of the civic trust.