2019 One year ago today
A brief burst of rain caused flooding in Pullman streets and at least one downtown business, Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters on Main Street, had water enter its building. “There were people on the sidewalk near Thomas Hammer that were up to their shins in water,” Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said. “I think the volume of rain over the short amount of time was too much and it overwhelmed the system and then after the rain slowed down then the system could catch up to it.” … While Whitman County’s first charter school is at least two years from opening its doors, organizers say the school now has a name — “Pullman Community Montessori.” The movement to establish the school was started by the Palouse Charter School Initiative and spearheaded by local science teacher Laylah Sullivan. If all goes as planned, the new school would open its doors to K-5 students in its first year, adding a grade level each year until it can become a full K-8 program.
2015 Five years ago today
Washington State University may have its 11th president by the end of spring semester, regent Mike Worthy said at a special meeting of the Board of Regents. “Based on the level of interest, we have every reason to expect that we will have a wide slate of candidates to be evaluating, and we should be able to complete the task by the end of spring,” Worthy told the board. … An award of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the arson at Planned Parenthood. The Pullman police have taken over the ongoing investigation with help from the FBI’s Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Spokane. Video evidence shows a flammable object being thrown through a window, according to Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant.
2010 10 years ago today
Ed Groseclose, president of the Juliaetta Community Improvement Association and lifetime resident of the town, said the ninth annual Juliaetta Car Show and Blackberry Festival is a way to bring the community together to celebrate the final days of summer and enjoy an event for the whole family. The car show started as Groseclose, who is an on-site car and materials recycler, and a few good friends gathered together one afternoon to show the cars they had been working to restore and the event evolved from there, he said. … Volunteers donated nearly 26,000 hours at the Gritman Medical Center last year. Three main categories make up Gritman’s volunteers: junior volunteers, college intern volunteers and the Gritman Auxiliary. Jim Meyer, who puts in about 25 hours of volunteer time a week, said auxilians do everything from escort patients to different departments before surgery to folding fliers and stuffing envelopes to staffing Bertie’s Gift Shop.