2019 One year ago today
As part of the fourth annual Idaho Exhibition of Ideas, local students in five teams from local schools, representing fifth to ninth grades, gathered at the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus to share projects that address real world problems with the use of a 3D printer. … The Troy High girls’ basketball team rallied after being down most of the game, forced overtime, then the Trojans’ pressure defense revitalized their offense en route to a 49-46 Whitepine League Division I win Saturday against Clearwater Valley.
2015 Five years ago today
Approximately 10 to 15 gallons of fuel spilled at the Sunset Mart on South Main Street in Moscow, leaking into the drainage system and nearby Paradise Creek. Crews from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and city streets department responded to the small spill. … UI’s third-year architecture students were challenged to design a city market to be constructed on a 34,450-square-foot site on the corner of Jackson and Almon streets in Moscow, showing the students’ exploration of wood use and its interaction with other materials.
2010 10 years ago today
Latah County Commissioners are considering drafting a policy about county employees who want to run against their elected boss, and one option might be to require them to resign immediately. In the 2010 primary and general elections, Jerry Coleman and Susan Ripley, employees in the county assessor’s office, ran against incumbent Patrick J. Vaughan. … Agricultural science and business and technology students at Troy High School have hand made and sold fresh wreaths from local evergreen cuttings for 27 years now. Each $20 donation for a wreath will help students in the Business Professionals of America and Future Farmers of America pay for travel and lodging when attending career development events and competitions.