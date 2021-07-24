2020 One year ago today
Washington State University’s Pullman campus announced it will not offer face-to-face classes in the fall. According to a news release, all undergraduate courses will be delivered at a distance because of “the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases regionally and nationally.” WSU spokesman Phil Weiler noted even without students in town, local cases are on the rise and health care capacity in the region is limited. … With the first day of instruction looming, Moscow public school officials say they are still planning exactly how to reopen schools safely in the midst of a pandemic but there remains a strong possibility that class will be delivered completely or partially online — at least for the first couple of weeks. Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said there is some anticipation that the arrival of students this fall will cause an uptick in cases of COVID-19.
2016 Five years ago today
Nematodes, flatworms, snails, fishing spiders and other critters were child’s prey at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Teams of children and their families used nets to pan through the water, scoop up algae and scrape muck from the bottom of the pond to catch the critters, all while learning about the topic of the day — aquatic macroinvertebrates. The catch was put on by the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute and was the second of three Science Saturday events scheduled at the arboretum this summer.
2011 10 years ago today
For the past three years, Upward Bound Nations has teamed up with Sojourners’ Alliance to stock the shelves of the Troy Food Bank. This year however, they’ve gone green. As part of a two-week intensive chemistry course, students of UBN, a program that academically prepares low-income or potential first-generation college students for post-secondary education, turned a regular diesel truck into a mostly biodiesel fueled vehicle. The University of Idaho-owned truck is used to transport donated food to the Troy Food Bank, which is operated by Sojourners’ Alliance, a private, nonprofit agency that provides transitional housing and services. … A bridge south of Troy on the Latah Trail is closer to completion with the installation of a concrete surface. This bridge is located in Bear Creek Canyon, 13 miles east of Moscow. Strom Electric donated all labor and materials and R. Wilson Construction did the concrete work. Installation of a guard railing will complete the project. The Latah Trail Foundation has been working with Latah County Parks and Recreation Department and Strom Electric to refurbish this historic railroad bridge.