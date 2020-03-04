2019 One year ago today
The Moscow City Council will hear an appeal to the Board of Adjustment’s decision in January to approve a conditional-use permit that will allow New St. Andrews College to designate an unregulated parking lot the school owns on South Jackson Street for its students and employees to park in during regular business hours. The approval partially satisfies the off-street parking requirement of the school’s newest location at the former Cadillac Jack’s building on North Main Street. … Sen. Jim Risch spoke about reasons local Republicans should be optimistic about President Donald Trump and the GOP, especially in regard to the economic progress in the country. Risch joined other GOP leaders in speaking at the Latah County Republicans Lincoln Day Lunch in Moscow.
2015 Five years ago today
Debbie Niehenke serves as Colton’s primary post office employee, but she doesn’t know if or when she is losing her job. According to the Postal Service’s website, because of financial struggles, in 2011, following a fifth straight year of USPS experiencing a net loss, the Postal Service planned to close about 400 rural post offices nationwide. … Some WSU students are demanding the termination of a fraternity and the expulsion of a student at the Pullman campus after an alleged incident in which racial slurs were directed at black women on Greek Row. The incident sparked minority students to protest Feb. 25 and led to a meeting between protest organizers, WSU administrators and members of the Office for Student Standards and Accountability.
2010 10 years ago today
The Pullman School District could soon begin to turn over insufficient-funds checks to a collection agency. Dan Hornfelt, executive director of support services, said personnel in the district’s fiscal office spend many hours writing letters and making phone calls to the people who have made payments to the district with an insufficient-funds check, but that has not worked.
1995 25 years ago today
An estimated 23 million households were tuned into FX Channel’s “Breakfast Time” to see a bald eagle and a couple of horses strut their stuff at a studio set up on the WSU campus. About 13 minutes of the popular morning show were devoted to two aspects of the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine: Horses performance evaluation on treadmills and the school’s Raptor Care and Rehabilitation Services. … Taking a restroom stop and watching economic development at work may be down the road for Rosalia. With the Washington state Department of Transportation considering moving a state rest area five miles north of Rosalia, the town is looking at it as a double opportunity to expand its city infrastructure and bring in new businesses with a small industrial park.