2020 One year ago today
Most Washington State University courses will continue to be delivered online during the spring semester. According to WSU Provost Elizabeth Chilton, the plan for spring semester courses will be similar to the current fall semester on the Pullman campus where, with some exceptions, most courses are being held virtually. ... Asian giant hornets — so-called “murder hornets” — could establish permanent habitat throughout the northwestern U.S. unless they are contained or eradicated in Washington, according to new research from Washington State University. WSU entomologist Dave Crowder said he and other researchers were able to gather data on climate and habitat the hornet prefers by reviewing more than 300 records of different locations where it already persists. Crowder said they then used this data to create a model of a habitat the hornets would find favorable, and found numerous regions of the northwest where they might thrive — particularly in parts of northern Washington and British Columbia where the invasive insect has been spotted.
2016 Five years ago today
The scene at the garden at McDonald Elementary School in Moscow looked more like a treasure hunt than a harvest. Debora Bell’s second grade class had no issues harvesting a collection of potatoes during the school’s harvest celebration, and the students proudly showed off every potato they found in the dirt. As student James Halverson said, getting a potato was not easy. The challenge, however, was what made it so fun. “The most (exciting thing) is you don’t find that many, because we mostly find worms,” Halverson said.
2011 10 years ago today
John Harvey and Misty Blue, his 24-pound mini Australian shepherd, surprised a few people at the 2011 Hyperflite Skyhoundz World Canine Disc Championship in Chattanooga, Tenn., last weekend. Facing competition that competes and trains year-round, Harvey and Misty Blue, who have been training on a “social basis” in their home town of Pullman, had several solid placings, including a 22nd-place finish in the Skyhoundz Classic World Championship MicroDog competition and a fifth-place performance in the Skyhoundz Xtreme Distance event. ... For Dorothy Anderson, life has pretty much centered around her involvement at Troy Lutheran Church. She moved to Troy with her family in 1944 and joined the church choir, where she met her husband Ellis. They were married in the sanctuary and raised their children as members of the congregation. The Andersons’ story is not unique in Troy, however. Many of their fellow parishioners share similar experiences, with the church taking a central role in their life stories. That is why it feels natural to celebrate the Troy Lutheran Church’s 125th anniversary with a party this month. “It’s the same reason we celebrate our birthdays,” lifetime church member Maxine Nelson said this week. “It’s just so much part of our lives. We grew up in it.”