2020 One year ago today
Even with new reopening guidelines available from the Washington governor’s office, the Neill Public Library director said she would feel more comfortable opening the Pullman library to the public when there is a lower risk of COVID-19 spread in Whitman County. The Whitman County Health Department lists the risk of spread as “high” based on average weekly cases. Library director Joanna Bailey said during Wednesday’s Neill Public Library Board of Trustees meeting she would like that risk to drop to moderate or lower before reopening the library. ... Washington State University announced major changes to its spring schedule, including delaying the start of the semester by a week and canceling spring break. In response to continued elevated levels of COVID-19 in the state or around the country, WSU leaders said classes for the spring 2021 semester will begin Jan. 19 — about a week later than usual.
2016 Five years ago today
When it comes to the Idaho faith-healing dilemma, one side says it wants the law to protect religious freedoms for parents when making medical decisions about their children and the other side says it wants the protection of children as the primary focus. Idaho law allows families to cite religious reasons for medical choices regarding their children without the fear of being charged with neglect, abuse or manslaughter. An Idaho legislative interim committee decided not to submit a recommendation to the Idaho Legislature on whether Idaho’s faith-healing law should be repealed. The topic continues to draw more attention as children have died among members of the Followers of Christ in southwestern Idaho from conditions like pneumonia and food poisoning. ... Shiloh Illi’s day job is cleaning houses in the Moscow area. When she’s not working, Illi likes to pick up a guitar and sing country music, sometimes solo and sometimes with her band, “Shiloh and the Young Guns.” Illi, a 24-year-old who lives in Troy with her husband and 1-year-old son, has been singing and playing guitar at different events since she was about 10.
2011 10 years ago today
The fate of two University of Idaho campus clubs rested on the tip of Katherine Aiken’s tongue, and only one would win the taste test that would garner them $3,000 in prize money. “Dining with the Dean,” which broadcasts on Brigham Young University’s BYU TV channel, travels to universities across the country, said senior producer Daniel Patterson. The show pits two clubs against each other in a culinary match that capitalizes on the popularity of cooking shows, he said, but appeals to a younger audience while passing on the sensationalism that abounds in the reality TV genre. The University of Idaho played the backdrop for the show’s 10th episode, which featured the Circle K International and Vandal Snow clubs. ... When Drew Schudt first saw the landscape behind Sunnyside Elementary School, he said it was “just waiting” for a project like the one envisioned by fifth-grade teacher Nancy Nelson. The hillside was overgrown with shrubs and bushes, and it was impossible to walk among the crop of native trees standing to the north. But Nelson and Schudt saw the potential for the environmental classroom that has become a reality this year. The Pullman School District worked in partnership with the Palouse Conservation District, Palouse Pollinators and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop Sunnyside’s outdoor space, which now is home to three distinctive habitats: A wetland sits below a Palouse prairie hill, with a forest of trees adding a “magical” touch, Nelson said.