2018 One year ago today
The final Moscow Farmers Market of the season looked like many of the Saturdays that preceded it, with crowds of friendly shoppers filling Main Street to take advantage of local crafts, food and entertainment. That is why several vendors expressed their appreciation for the farmers market and their plans to come back next year. … The opportunity to donate to a charitable cause brought nearly 50 people out of their homes and onto the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail for the 10th annual “Care to Share” Fun Run in Pullman. The mist and fog gave way to brilliant sunshine just in time for the runners and walkers of all ages to participate in the 10K and 5K treks organized by the Pullman Parks and Recreation Department.
2014 Five years ago today
The Affordable Care Act has some employers worried about the cost of providing health benefits to employees, but one health care consultant said a community-wide effort could alleviate their concerns. Craig Dolezal, a member of business consulting firm Aon Hewitt, spoke to Pullman’s business leaders during the Pullman Regional Hospital-sponsored Health Innovation Summit. Dolezal said companies around the country have started to seek innovative ways of providing health benefits to their employees at a reasonable cost, a trend that was sparked by the ACA. … Latah County Commissioners signed off on an agreement this week in which the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency will reimburse the county more than $114,000. Of the Legacy Crossing Urban Renewal District’s 189 parcels, 68 properties were overassessed from 2009-11.
2009 10 years ago today
The portion of Paradise Creek that runs through the University of Idaho campus in Moscow will soon receive a makeover that school and community officials hope will enhance stewardship and aesthetics for years to come. Once the project is completed, approximately 1,100 feet of Paradise Creek currently hidden beneath Paradise Creek Street will be exposed to daylight and rerouted around the Student Recreation Center on the north end of campus. … The controversial ring road/bypass concept dominated testimony at the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing on the city’s proposed comprehensive plan rewrite. Despite the plan’s large scale addressing a variety of city planning issues, the primary discussion focused on county residents pleading with the city to remove maps referring to the road from the plan.