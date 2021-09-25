2020 One year ago today
With Moscow’s face mask/social distancing order coming under fire from some faith-based groups, many local church leaders say they support the mandate or at least plan to follow the new rules. The order, which took effect in early July, was issued by Mayor Bill Lambert and requires people to maintain 6 feet of social distancing in public or to wear face coverings where social distancing is impossible. The Moscow City Council has extended the order three times. The latest extension of the order expires Jan. 5, but the council can vote to cancel the order at any time. ... The Troy City Council on Wednesday approved a recommendation for residents and visitors to social distance and wear a face mask when 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained in public. The recommendation essentially aligns with Moscow’s face mask order, but Troy’s is a recommendation, not a mandate.
2016 Five years ago today
The Latah Recovery Center opened more than a year ago and since, 5,500 people have walked through its doors on South Main Street looking for assistance with addiction and mental health issues, program director Darrell Keim said. “Things have gone reasonably well to plan,” said the 44-year-old Keim. “If anything, what hasn’t gone to plan, we’ve gotten more involvement than I would have expected.” ... Upwards of 700 people wandered a recently harvested 30-acre wheat field adjacent to Mountain View Park on Saturday afternoon, which will, as time and money allow, become Logos School’s new campus. Babes in arms, elders with canes and all ages in between tramped over the stubbly field. Some played Frisbee, some volleyball and others examined the hills and dales of the property, marked to indicate where buildings, playfields and drives will spring up in coming years.
2011 10 years ago today
A little rain was good for small farms in Moscow, and it didn’t hinder about 50 bicyclists who had come to see some of them to raise funds for sustainable agricultural projects in Haiti. The 12-mile bike ride was organized by members of the Paloma Institute to sponsor their “Farming is Life’’ project in LaGonave, an island of Haiti northwest of Port-au-Prince. Over the past 18 months, the Paloma Institute has raised more than $10,000 for the project in 25 communities on the secluded Haitian island that only accessible by boat or plane. ... Despite it being the second day of fall, Pullman’s Sunnyside Park felt like the dog days of summer Saturday and more than 100 paws ran upon it during the Whitman County Humane Society’s third annual Mutt Strutt. The event was started three years ago to raise funds for a two-acre, off-leash dog park on donated land near Bishop Boulevard.