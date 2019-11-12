2018 One year ago today
Mathew Pickar, a Latah County Sheriff’s Office deputy who served in the Army from 2003-07 and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, served as the Moscow Veterans Day Ceremony’s guest speaker. He focused most of his talk on the importance of finding your “why.” Pickar said 18 years ago, he met a World War I veteran who served in the cavalry and once charged across the battlefield on horseback with his fellow soldiers as enemy tanks beared down on them. Pickar said the veteran told him he never questioned the order.
2014 Five years ago today
Confusion remains about how Washington will implement Initiative 594 requiring background checks for all gun sales Dec. 4. Passing with a 59.1 percent yes vote Nov. 4, I-594 will require criminal and public safety background checks for all gun sales and transfers, not just for those through licensed dealers. … When it comes to keeping their homes safe for the winter, the most common mistake people make is turning their heat off for too long. That’s according to Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston and Cheri Menke, property manager for Highland Property Management in Pullman.
2009 10 years ago today
The cold temperatures didn’t get in the way of Phil Currie and his two children when it came to honoring those who have served for this country. The Curries were among several families and individuals who attended the Washington State University Veterans Day Ceremony. … Financial realities are forcing the Latah Economic Development Council to adjust expectations. Latah County’s budget woes are requiring the county commissioners to look for ways to hold back 6 percent of its month-old $14.6 million 2010 budget.
1994 25 years ago today
Gasoline has contaminated the groundwater near where explosive gas fumes were discovered in the Moscow sewer system. Officials began testing the area around the 340 N. Main St. Conoco station after finding some type of petroleum fumes in the nearby sewer system. … The Pullman School Board decided to scrap a proposal to rebuild Franklin Elementary School on district-owned land adjacent to Jefferson Elementary School. Instead, the school board’s facilities plan will recommend purchasing land for the new Franklin.