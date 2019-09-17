2018 One year ago today
Egg yoke splattered in Amy Hollsh’s hand, covering her and the those standing nearby in yellow goo. Hollsh, who was visiting from California, and her friend, Chad Redman, of Palouse, were competitors in the annual egg toss Saturday that was a part of the annual Palouse Days celebration. … Spectators at the Latah County Fair may have thought Halloween came early as chickens and rabbits were dressed up as sharks, wizards and superheroes as part of the fair’s annual Fur and Feather Costume Contest. Nearly a dozen contestants entered animals into the contest this year, which was judged by Moscow City Councilor Gina Taruscio.
2014 Five years ago today
Attempting to get a murder conviction without a victim’s body is a rare and difficult task for any prosecutor. That has been the challenge presented to the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the trial of Charles Capone, who is awaiting a verdict from a jury on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to notify law enforcement of a death. The charges stem from the alleged murder of Capone’s estranged wife, Rachael Anderson, in April 2010. … The problem with sexual assaults on college campuses is most people don’t realize when they are actually taking place. That is the argument Dr. Keith Edwards, a national speaker on diversity, social justice and college men’s issues, and founder of Men Ending Rape, made at a presentation during Campus Safety Week.
2009 10 years ago today
Jamie Brush was among several Washington State University students, staff and community members who withstood 90-degree heat and hilly terrain for the inaugural Tour de Pullman. The six-mile ride served as an opening for Washington State University Wellbeing’s new “Green Bike” program, which was developed to encourage more people to ride their bikes. … The Whitman County Planning Commission delayed voting on a long-discussed commercial wind turbine ordinance following a two-hour public hearing. Several commission members wanted more time to deliberate after the lengthy hearing in front of roughly 75 people in the Public Service Building auditorium.
1994 25 years ago today
While cost control and other perceived advantages may be months or years down the road, a new alliance of Pullman and Moscow doctors and hospitals is currently negotiating partnerships with a number of Washington and Idaho insurance companies. The Palouse Healthcare Network has begun to take shape, and according to area officials, the alliance is on the brink of ultimately changing the scope and direction of healthcare administration on the Palouse. … The pit crew motorist assistance program will give parking permit holders a jumpstart, unlock vehicles, help change a flat tire or, if you’re out of gas, provide a gas can and give them a ride to a local gas station. UI Parking and Information services manager said there’s no cost for the service.