2018 One year ago today
A Pullman resident with a property assessed at $200,000 paid more than $3,000 in property taxes in 2018. For 2019, those same residents will likely see their bills increase by at least $121 to accommodate a pair of bonds that were approved by voters this past February. … Experience is the campaign platform both Latah County assessor candidates are running on. Annette Bieghler, R-Moscow, said her managerial experience from owning a business makes her the right choice. Rod Wakefield, D-Moscow, said his years working in the Latah County Assessor’s Office would help him assume the assessor’s position that will be vacated by Pat Vaughan, who has served as assessor since 2005.
2014 Five years ago today
The defense cost in a murder trial exceeded what Latah County had budgeted for conflict counsel by more than $200,000. In total, Latah County paid $340,397.32 for defense costs in the trial. Latah County Clerk Susan Peterson said the county budget is large enough it was able to absorb the costs without taking from other areas, aside from the reserve funds. … UI saw an overall decrease in enrollment of 2.9 percent this fall from last year, despite a push by university officials to increase the student population. UI President Chuck Staben said he was not surprised by the decrease, given the number of students having recently graduated, but he was pleased by the growth in other areas, including law school, international and graduate students.
2009 10 years ago today
A former UI employee filed a civil lawsuit against the university and its board of regents in Latah County District Court on Wednesday, claiming her employment contract was not renewed as a result of communications she made about the alleged wasting of public resources. The Idaho State Board of Education doubles as UI’s Board of Regents. … Jacob Blinn decided to enroll in a truck driving training program because he recently became unemployed. The program is a result of the federal stimulus money that was provided to community colleges to provide vocational training to individuals who might have recently been laid off. CCS Pullman campus Manager Roger Hayes, said this is the first time such program is offered on the Palouse.