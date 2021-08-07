2020 One year ago today
The Great Moscow Food Drive raised the most money and second-highest food total in its 21-year history at East City Park in Moscow, Latah County Human Rights Task Force Chairwoman Joann Muneta said. The food drive is sponsored by the task force with assistance from the Moscow Human Rights Commission. It brought in about 2,500 pounds of food and household items. It normally collects about 1,000 pounds of food, said Muneta. … A restructuring of Moscow’s commercial sewer rates will take effect Oct. 1. The restructuring, which was approved by the Moscow City Council and supported by the Citizen Rate Committee, will simplify the categories from eight to three commercial rate classes: low, medium and high, according to a city news release. The new rate classifications are based on the loading levels of the wastewater produced by each commercial customer.
2016 Five years ago today
Shelves are getting emptier at local food banks, which means less food for families in need living in Moscow and the surrounding communities. The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the city of Moscow Human Rights Commission helped to address the shortage Saturday when the groups hosted the 17th Annual Great Moscow Food Drive and brought in an estimated 300 pounds of nonperishable food from their donation sites at the Moscow Farmers Market, Safeway in Moscow and Rosauers. … This year’s Deary Days parade put smiles on faces, but sword swallower and walking circus act Brad Byers quickly turned the happy faces into dropped jaws. The former circus performer, who holds 56 world records from 12 world record organizations, swallowed swords, a pair of extra large ceremony cutting scissors and twisted about a 2-foot-long corkscrew down his esophagus.
2011 10 years ago today
Bank of Whitman, headquarted in Colfax, and all its branches have been shut down and sold by the Washington State Department Financial Institutions. Branches in Pullman, Colfax and Clarkston, along with five others, reopen today as ColumbiaBank branches. Twelve other branches will not reopen. Columbia Banking System of Tacoma, the holding company for ColumbiaBank, bought all the deposits and some of its assets. … The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded the city of Potlatch a $1.2 million interest-free loan to build a slow-rate land application system to dispose of treated effluent from an existing lagoon. Since the annual cost of wastewater service for Potlatch’s residential customers exceeds 1.5 percent of the median household income, the city qualifies for a “disadvantaged” loan that carries favorable repayment terms. The loan from DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund is interest-free, payable over 20 years and has $243,852 of the principal forgiven. The city will save about $893,732 compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.