2018 One year ago today
So many Latah County residents have requested absentee ballots that the county auditor’s office ran out of official absentee ballots last week. Latah County Auditor Henrianne Westberg said countless residents have decided to absentee vote in recent weeks, and by the time the vendor could provide more ballots last week, there were none left — an occurrence Westberg has not seen since the county nearly ran out during the 2016 presidential election. … Thousands of Cougar faithful — dressed in mostly crimson — lined the streets of downtown Pullman and the Washington State University campus to greet College GameDay on its first visit to Pullman. The crowd is only expected to grow in the coming days, and that has the city scrambling.
2014 Five years ago today
Palouse is looking for advice on how to handle an unusually high number of public records requests following an extremely busy few weeks for city staff. Mike Baggott, who is in training to replace the current city treasurer, said they have received six to eight public records requests in the last month alone. The City Council addressed concerns that all the requests taken together may be overwhelming the staff because, as Baggott said, finding all of the records “certainly can be a time-consuming process.” … Bruce Pitman will hang up his Dean of Students and Vice Provost of Student Affairs hats in favor of retirement, after 14,987 days of employment at the University of Idaho. During that time, Pitman will have served 110,303 students and outlasted eight U.S. presidents and 11 presidents of the university. Hundreds of community members, faculty, staff, students and alumni turned out to celebrate his retirement.
2009 10 years ago today
Karl Erhard-Hudson learned a valuable life lesson Saturday night — zombies are scary. The 12-year-old Moscow resident held on tight to his father, Joseph, as they made their way through the University of Idaho’s Ridenbaugh Hall, which took on a spooky ambience for its annual haunted house this weekend. Ridenbaugh Hall is an ideal location for a haunted house, said Jessica Herring and Samantha Youmans, UI music education majors who helped run the event. … The WSU Crew, which competes as a men’s club sport, decided to step up and help their cancer stricken teammate by dedicating all the proceeds of its Row-a-Thon to Jaimeson Jones. The money will help Jones and his family cover medical expenses. For the annual fundraiser, the team sets a goal to row a specific distance — last year it was 2 million meters — on rowing machines over a 24-hour span. This year will donate 100 percent of on-site donations to Jones.