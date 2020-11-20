2019 One year ago today
A higher minimum wage and stricter Washington state regulations are issues on the minds of Pullman business leaders. The Washington Retail Association held a “Small Retailer Roundtable” with a handful of business owners at the Coast Hilltop Inn in Pullman. Moscow and Pullman Building Supply owner Tyler Garrett said during the roundtable that burdensome state regulations make it seem at times like Washington does not want retailers to stay in business. … Some have questioned the legality of a Viola man purchasing an AR-15 from a Caldwell man and then promising to donate the $500 to Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow. But Stan Smith, 75, followed private firearm sale rules, according to state and federal laws. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said there is no Idaho law controlling the transfer or sale of firearms.
2015 Five years ago today
Constructing his own nursery is yet another thing to add to the list of jobs and hobbies that keep Gabe French busy. The 22-year-old moved with his parents and 10 siblings to Deary in 2009 and soon was busy in a multitude of areas. French said much of what he has learned or sparked an interest in has come from his home schooling and lessons from his parents. His most recent venture involves the creation of his own nursery, Idaho Evergreens LLC.
2010 10 years ago today
Tom Besser, Washington State University global animal health professor and a team of six other professors will start a five-year project to try to determine why there is as much as a tenfold increase in E. coli cases in summer as in winter financed by a $2.48 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Besser said E. coli may colonize in feeding troughs, so they’re working on a watering system that won’t allow standing water. … Howard Grimes, vice president of research at Washington State University, tells the story of how he ate a piece of salmon that had been sitting at room temperature for a few years. “It tasted great,” he said, and it didn’t make him sick. Three WSU professors and 10 postgraduate students have developed a way — approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — to sterilize food almost permanently with microwaves while retaining its nutritional value, color, taste and texture.