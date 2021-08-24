2020 One year ago today
Moscow business owner George Skandalos didn’t feel he or other local business owners in Idaho had a voice when trying to promote the needs of their businesses to government officials.Now they do. A nonprofit organization called Food, Agriculture, Restaurant and Beverage Establishments (FARE) Idaho formed earlier this year to advocate for Idaho’s independent food and beverage industries. Skandalos is co-secretary of FARE Idaho. He owns Sangria Grille, Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana and The Garden Lounge, all in Moscow. … Nearly 70 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Whitman County this past weekend, and new cases have primarily been traced to the Greek Row area on the Washington State University campus.Thirty new cases were reported Saturday and 39 more were reported Sunday. Both days set new records for the largest increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area.
2016 Five years ago today
The Pullman School Board took advantage of a grant from the state, unanimously voting to expand the city’s soon-to-be-built elementary school from 18 to 24 rooms. The state has awarded the Pullman School District $7.4 million to expand the new school to keep the student-to-teacher ratio at or below 17:1. The expansion decision ensures the school will be at that level for years to come, district officials said. … The runway realignment project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is coming with a price tag in excess of $100 million, but if growth of the air traffic hub continues on its current trajectory the investment will pay the region back in spades in coming decades, according to a study completed by Steven Peterson, an economist and clinical assistant professor at the University of Idaho.
2011 10 years ago today
The Moscow Police Department identified Boise-native Kathryn Benoit as the 22-year-old University of Idaho graduate student who was gunned down at her Lilly Street home Monday by a former assistant professor in her department. During a news conference Tuesday, Moscow Police Lt. David Lehmitz, reading a prepared statement, said Ernesto A. Bustamante, 31, is believed to have shot Benoit multiple times outside her home with a .45-caliber handgun around 8:40 p.m. Monday. Bustamante was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside a room in the nearby University Inn-Best Western hotel after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement early Tuesday morning. Until Friday, Bustamante had been an assistant professor of psychology and communication studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences at the UI — the same college in which Benoit was enrolled as a graduate student, Lehmitz said.