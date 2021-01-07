2020 One year ago today
Pullman is asking its residents to provide their input on an effort to improve traffic flow and make its city streets more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists. The city government has drafted a “Complete Streets” ordinance and policy it hopes will result in state grant money to tackle future traffic projects. It is intended to make communities safer and healthier by promoting walking, bicycling and using public transportation. … U.S. Census officials say this year they hope to see greater participation from the Palouse’s two chronically under-counted counties. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Whitman and Latah counties — specifically areas inhabited by college students in Moscow and Pullman — have some of the worst census response rates in their respective states.
2016 Five years ago today
After 37 years as the anchor store of the Palouse Mall, Macy’s Department Store is scheduled to be closed in early spring, according to a press release from Macy’s Inc. The Palouse Mall location is one of 36 Macy’s stores closing early this year in the United States, adding to the four locations that were shut down in 2015. The Moscow store currently employs 47 people. According to the press release, the closures will save the corporation upward of $400 million in selling, general and administrative expenses. … Finding a parking space in Pullman can be difficult, and yellow curbs are often an enemy to residents, but the yellow paint may not represent what most residents suspect. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said a ruling by Judge Douglas Robinson in Whitman County District Court about two years ago clarified that a yellow curb doesn’t necessarily prohibit residents from parking there.
2011 10 years ago today
Fourteen Genesee School students were put on the spot during a qualifying competition for the National Geographic Bee. The students in grades 5-8 had won geography bees in their classrooms and now had a chance to make it to a statewide competition. The National Geographic Society provides thousands of schools with bee materials each year and hosts an annual national competition, which will be held in Washington, D.C.