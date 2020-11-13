2019 One year ago today
Jefferson Elementary School’s Adam McPherson is more than just a top-notch head custodian — he’s also a friend and mentor to students. He will be recognized as Pullman School District’s top classified employee. After 15 years working in the district, McPherson is known as a positive presence in Pullman schools. … Voter turnout at last week’s Moscow City Council election was much higher than the three previous city elections, according to information provided by Latah County Election Director Jennifer Henrichs. Latah County Commissioners are expected to canvass the votes today to make them official. The election, which resulted in the election of progressives Maureen Laflin, Anne Zabala and Sandra Kelly to the city council, featured a 53.4-percent voter turnout.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moscow Rebels Special Olympics team was recently refused service when it attempted to reserve bowling lanes at Zeppoz in Pullman. It turns out it wasn’t a case of discrimination, but rather unpaid bills. Special Olympics Idaho, which manages the local group’s money and has an annual budget of about $1 million, had not been keeping up with the Rebels’ growing tab at the bowling alley. It also hadn’t paid 15 months’ worth of storage bills at JD’s Mini Storage in Moscow, according to the facility’s owner, Elizabeth Berg. … Washington State University is trying to increase retention of low-income students with a program that matches the savings of those students by 400 percent annually, turning $1,000 into $4,000 for students who save the maximum allowable amount.
2010 10 years ago today
Many traditions in Palouse surround a certain holiday, like Haunted Palouse during Halloween and the Turkey Leg before Thanksgiving. Newcomer Thad Froio would like to start a new tradition in town surrounding one event, the burning of a wooden model dinosaur. A week ago, Froio was joined by a couple hundred town members outside of Palouse to burn a 15-foot tall tyrannosaurus, lovingly called the Palouse-o-saurus.