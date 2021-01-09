2020 One year ago today
Idaho state health officials say at least two children have died of influenza-related causes recently and a third child’s death is under investigation because it appears to be flu-related. Officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced the deaths, saying they are unusual because most influenza-related deaths occur among older adults.
2016 Five years ago today
The Community Action Center in Pullman is expanding its food bank, and the move will give the center more than three times the space it currently has for food storage. CAC Executive Director Jeff Guyett said the expansion was made possible after WorkSource chose not to renew their leases in the CAC building and instead opted to rent desk space inside the CAC office. Guyett said the opportunity for expansion was something the agency had been exploring for some time and not one they could pass up.
2011 10 years ago today
While initial reports about Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire’s Department of Education focused on a clash with the elected state school superintendent and K-12 programs, the plan also emphasizes jobs and higher education. Gregoire’s proposal would consolidate and streamline nearly all education agencies in Washington, creating a “one-stop education shop” under a governor-appointed secretary of education. A University Programs Division would oversee academic research, degree approval and financial aid policy.