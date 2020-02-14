2019 One year ago today
Good Samaritan Society’s Moscow village was invaded by students from nearby John Russell Elementary School on a Valentine’s Day mission of goodwill. About a dozen third, fourth and fifth grade members of the school’s student council converged on the center, bearing brightly colored handmade valentines. … The sheriffs’ departments in Latah and Whitman counties, and Moscow and Pullman Police Departments, reported nearly 180 traffic accidents over the last five days. The winter weather wasn’t only affecting the roadways, it was causing power outages throughout both counties, as well.
2015 Five years ago today
The largest marijuana farm yet in Whitman County has won permission from the state of Washington to plant its first seeds. Three G Farms has clearance to propagate 10,000 to 30,000 square feet of pot under a Tier 3 license at a site roughly 20 miles northwest of Colfax, according to documents from the Washington State Liquor Control Board. … The Downtown Dog opened its doors in November to pups and owners alike in Pullman, offering an array of services like doggy day care, overnight boarding, pet photography and grooming. The business is flourishing, hosting about 15 to 20 dogs a day, but, because of zoning restrictions, the Downtown Dog must relocate.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman Police Chief Ted Weatherly says physical violence remains a problem in Pullman almost two years after the city approved a fighting ordinance. Though the ordinance made it illegal to fight or even threaten to fight, people involved in recent brawls often receive more than a few scratches or bruises, Weatherly said. … Moscow residents interested in renewable energy for their homes may have a new financing tool available to them. The Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission has been discussing a “Green Assessment District” that would give homeowners access to public funds for specific energy projects that would be paid back as a tax on the property.
1995 25 years ago today
There’s only one viable source of drinking water for Whitman County residents, and it should be federally protected, the Whitman County Department of Environmental Health told commissioners. That might seem to put the health department at odds with the commissioners, who have spent money to help fight the sole source aquifer proposal now. … Outdoor concerts will be shorter and quieter this summer under city restrictions modified by the Moscow administrative committee. Trying to reach the middle ground between residents and concert promoters, the committee cut decibel level and length of outdoor amplified concerts.