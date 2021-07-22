2020 One year ago today
When former state schools superintendent Marilyn Howard, 81, died at her Eagle home last week following a long illness, she left a legacy that touched every corner of the state. Howard, a Democrat, surprised many in 1998 when she unseated Republican incumbent Anne Fox for the first of her two terms in the state’s top education position, elected as Idaho’s 23rd State Superintendent of Public Instruction. She defeated Republican challenger Tom Luna four years later and was the last Democrat to hold a statewide office in Idaho. … Commercial passenger airlines are gradually restoring service in the region after a dramatic reduction in the spring when much of the country was shut down because of the coronavirus. The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is anticipating getting a second round trip between Seattle and Pullman on Alaska Airlines’ Horizon Air flights. In May, that flight stopped in Walla Walla too, but now it’s direct between Pullman and Seattle.
2016 Five years ago today
The Identity on Main project east of South Main Street and south of Paradise Creek in Moscow will begin this summer with the demolition of a vacant building that was recently home to Domino’s and environmental remediation of the site, Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap said during a Moscow Urban Renewal Agency meeting. Once the project is completed, the mixed-use development site will include 154 multi-family residential units and a 3,000-square-foot commercial retail building with three tenant spaces. … Washington State University announced it would begin external reviews of all WSU labs following three complaints by animal rights group Stop Animal Exploitation Now and an internal investigation by the university into its own Bear Research Education and Conservation Center. The announcement was made during a teleconference at WSU’s Food Science and Human Nutrition Building. Roughly 50 people, including researchers, administrators, faculty and staff dealing with animal research at WSU, participated in the conference.
2011 10 years ago today
The Idaho Democratic Party announced its approval of a legislative district map proposed by the Democratic members of the Citizen Commission for Reapportionment that would combine Benewah and Latah counties into District 6. The 2010 U.S. Census determined that remapping the 35 legislative districts in Idaho required each have a population around 44,000 — the number of districts can also be decreased to 30 under law — and Latah County’s population is at 37,244. Benewah County’s population, according to 2010 census data, is at 9,285, and would give Latah County the additional population needed for District 6. … The Sack Warehouse on Sixth Street will not be incorporated into plans for the Legacy Crossing Urban Renewal District after it was determined to be structurally unsafe and is to be torn down. Meanwhile, work continues on design guidelines for the area and on related redevelopment of the old grain elevators on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency purchased the Sack Warehouse and the land it sits on in 2010 for redevelopment as part of the city’s Legacy Crossing redevelopment plan.