2019 One year ago today
Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy explained how a moratorium on future marijuana facilities could be enacted. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, a WSU representative, several medical professionals and others expressed concerns during a commissioner meeting last week about health and safety risks a marijuana facility on Country Club Road could pose. … It’s unusual for lawmakers to ask that their own bills be killed, and even more unusual for their colleagues to refuse such a request. That’s what happened in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee after Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, asked for more time to work on his proposed revamp of Idaho’s sales tax distribution formula.
2015 Five years ago today
More than two dozen “temporary lecturers” in the University of Idaho’s Department of English took to the pavement to protest issues facing those with their job description. The group hopes to get back employee benefits revoked in 2009 during university cost cutting. … The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is awaiting one final grant before beginning its first phase of the airport’s runway realignment. The last grant is for snow removal equipment to maintain the soon-to-be-constructed, larger runway.
2010 10 years ago today
A traffic stop made by Spokane County sheriff’s deputies on U.S. Highway 195 helped put three people in custody in connection with a rash of car thefts and prowls in Pullman. … WSU President Elson S. Floyd said this year the university will take a different approach in responding to the coming budget cuts. Instead of looking at individual colleges and departments, officials will consider ways to save money while looking at the university as a whole.
1995 25 years ago today
Cutbacks to the Idaho Child Care Program have had an adverse effect on families everywhere. At the University of Idaho, the cuts have sent many students scrambling. The ICCP provided subsidies to families for child care. Depending on the family’s income, the program would pay anywhere from 5 percent to 100 percent of child care costs. … A University of Idaho art professor faces up to 15 years in jail for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old international student during a fight in a Moscow bar. The incident appeared to involve a woman, whom both the professor and the student claim they were talking with before the other came up and started talking to. The professor’s story, however, is not consistent with the blood splatters police found inside the bar.