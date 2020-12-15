2019 One year ago today
Dogs, cats, lizards and even a ball python got their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Pets Are People Too in Moscow. The store was one of four businesses in Moscow and Pullman to invite people and their pets inside to grab photos with St. Nick while raising money for organizations on the Palouse. Humane Society of the Palouse Executive Director Tara Wimer, who dressed as Santa, said the annual pet pictures with Santa event raised $1,011. … The Spokane City Council will vote today on a law that would ban devices that emit a high-pitched sound and discourage loiterers in the city’s downtown. City Councilor Kate Burke, who crafted the proposal, told the Spokesman-Review that the devices are inherently discriminatory because they are used mostly against homeless people and youth who congregate outside businesses.
2015 Five years ago today
Anthony Luetkenhaus is on a mission to give the people of the Palouse and patrons of the Regional Theatre of the Palouse something they’ve never seen before. “RTOP has a really good reputation for doing family friendly musicals,” Luetkenhaus said. “But there are only so many times I think you can see ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Mary Poppins.’ ” That’s why Luetkenhaus, 31, has spearheaded the creation of the After Dark series. … The Public Works-Finance Committee of the Moscow City Council recommended the council consider adopting a report detailing housing practices, policies and identified impediments to fair housing. Overall response rate was only 6 percent and there was “very little diversity among respondents in terms of race, nationality and sexual orientation,” said Rebecca Couch, staff liaison to the city’s Fair and Affordable Housing Commission.
2010 10 years ago today
Gov. Chris Gregoire will release the state’s proposed biennium budget, which will almost assuredly mean a cut for WSU, said spokesman Darin Watkins. … The Moscow School Board will have its hands full next year with a serious look at grade reconfiguration and a levy increase election. Administrators have examined the feasibility of moving the district’s sixth graders up to Moscow Junior High School and its ninth graders up to Moscow High School and Paradise Creek Regional High School since the beginning of this school year.