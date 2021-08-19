2020 One year ago today
Homes on the Palouse are selling relatively quickly, largely because homebuyers are taking advantage of historically low mortgage rates, said Tim Kirkland, mortgage and construction loan officer and area manager at Zions Bank in Moscow. Freddie Mac reported last month that the 30-year mortgage rate dropped below 3 percent for the first time in nearly 50 years. Kirkland said mortgage rates have mostly remained low in the 15 years he has been in the business. ... The Pullman Police Department received approval to enter a $386,000, five-year contract with Axon Enterprises to supply its body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and Tasers. Police Chief Gary Jenkins said during the Pullman City Council meeting the department’s current five-year agreement with Axon is expiring. The new contract will begin in January. The City Council unanimously approved the contract, which also was reviewed and approved by Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban.
2016 Five years ago today
Moscow voters have a big decision to make next spring, when they will be asked to vote on a $10 million general obligation bond. If approved, the bond would be used to pay for a new police station, new fire trucks, downtown infrastructure improvements, street maintenance, park development and more. The proposed 10-year bond is included in a $73.9 million budget for the 2017 fiscal year the City Council signed off on. If the bond is rejected by the public next spring, the budget will shrink to $63.9 million. Passage requires at least 66.7 percent of voter approval. ... The University of Idaho campus was electric with excitement as about 1,700 students took part in the university’s annual Move In Day. Cars, trucks and SUVs packed to the brim — and often overflowing — filled the parking lots and lined the streets while students and their families gazed at the carnival-like surrounding with something like awe.
2011 10 years ago today
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo is using his recess to reach out to Idaho residents during multiple forums around the state, including an annual barbecue being held by the Latah County Republicans. While the event at Mountain View Park in Moscow promises a tasty brisket, Crapo’s visit is politically charged, coming out of a session that saw the debt ceiling raised by $900 billion in the wake of a more than $14 trillion deficit, said Lindsay Nothern, Crapo’s communications director. He said the lawmaker’s office has received many concerned calls over the nation’s debt crisis. ... After gathering for mediation, Colfax School District staff and board members are one step closer to an agreement about reduction-in-force language. The group has negotiated for more than two years about the guidelines for laying off faculty members in the event of a budget shortfall. Currently, the newest teachers are first to go in a layoff situation, but Superintendent Michael Morgan said that system has the potential to put the school in a bad situation. For example, when four teachers had to be let go last year because of budget cuts, school officials couldn’t control which instructors were asked to leave. As a result, four core staff members were eliminated.