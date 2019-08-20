2018 One year ago today
Roughly 3,500 UI students, faculty and community members packed into the Theophilus Tower lawn Saturday as part of the annual Palousafest celebration. Students sauntered from table to table to learn about various UI clubs, organizations and departments, and Moscow businesses and nonprofits. Others moved through an enormous inflatable obstacle course, held on for dear life on a mechanical bull and subjected themselves to extreme dizziness on a four-person spinning, inverted gravitron gyroscope carnival ride. … A small horse with a rainbow-colored mane and teal hooves led two women in a tiny carriage down Main Street on Saturday in Pullman. While it would be an unusual sight on most days, the horse fit in perfectly with those marching in the annual National Lentil Festival Grand Parade.
2014 Five years ago today
It’s called the Ice Bucket Challenge, and it’s a phenomenon that has erupted on social media in the last month. People are dumping buckets of ice water on their heads, filming the act and posting the video online. The goal is to raise awareness and money for research toward amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. That’s why Noel Nicolai, education coordinator for Pullman Regional Hospital, asked PRH administrative staff to show their support by drenching themselves in front of the hospital Tuesday afternoon. … The test results are in, and Moscow High School takes the top spot as the state’s highest scoring public school for April’s Scholastic Aptitude Test. The top-scoring public school did fall behind six charter schools and one online academy in statewide result comparisons.
2009 10 years ago today
Lester Erwin said he was just doing his job. The Whitman County Rural Fire District 12 chief was on Sunnyside Hill in Pullman performing his maintenance duties for the Pullman School District shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted smoke coming from the attic eaves of a two-story, 100-year-old home at 230 SW State St. Erwin’s boss, Bob Hawley, called 911 while Erwin raced to the house to evacuate any occupants. ... Latah County and the city of Moscow have finalized plans for an electronic-waste recycling program. The program will start early next year. The city and county’s electronic waste — televisions, computer monitors and laptop computers — is shipped to Arlington, Ore., along with the rest of the county’s trash, Latah County Solid Waste Coordinator Amanda Bashaw said.
1994 25 years ago today
Even with a 232 percent increase in juvenile crime during the last decade, Latah County is lucky. Other areas have seen even larger increases, say county youth services officials. Faced with increasing nationwide concern over violent youth crimes, Latah County kids are sticking to basic crimes of theft, burglaries, fraud and malicious injury to property. … A woman side-lined from her job at WSU because of long-term chemical exposure says she’s mystified that state officials won’t accept their own doctor’s diagnosis of her health problems. That move means Lael Turnbow’s two-year-old worker’s compensation claim continues to go unresolved. The Washington Department of Labor and Industries wrote a doctor who diagnosed Turnbow with multiple chemical sensitivity and told him they could not accept the diagnosis.