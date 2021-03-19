2020 One year ago today
Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a building that housed a Colfax coffee shop on Main Street. According to the Colfax Fire Department, the fire caused the total loss of Fonks Coffeehouse and there was some damage to the neighboring apartments and Bruning Funeral Home. The three people transported to the hospital, including one firefighter, have been discharged from the hospital. A Pullman fire inspector was called to investigate the cause of the fire. … Moscow comic book and game store Safari Pearl transformed into a pop-up food bank when owners heard Washington State University would be shutting down. Owner Kathy Sprague said she expected public schools would come next. Now with some businesses debilitated on both sides of the border, there’s even more need. Safari Pearl owners posted on the store’s Facebook page that they could offer a box of cereal, a gallon of milk, bread or other foods to families concerned about school closures. They also invited customers to pitch in.
2016 Five years ago today
A Latah County couple has granted the Palouse Land Trust a 99-acre conservation easement, which includes a nearly mile-long stretch of the West Fork of Little Bear Creek that Idaho Fish and Game considers essential to spawning steelhead trout. The land, which is owned by Jim and Zoe Cooley, is located southeast of Troy and well off of Highway 99. Water flows through the area toward Kendrick virtually throughout the entire year there and it’s considered an important section of the creek because of that consistent flow and its good riparian conditions. … Pullman Planning Director Pete Dickinson told the audience at a Pullman League of Women Voters meeting that during his 34 years with the department his staff has never been busier than it is now. Dickinson said building permits are up eightfold compared to this time last year, and the city’s building permits throughout the first two months of 2016 were valued at $12.8 million. The city had $45.9 million in building permits last year, which was less than half of the $98.7 million it had in 2014.
2011 10 years ago today
Mike and Claudia Dambra, who own and operate Powell Plumbing on Main Street, have recently devoted much of their time to Birdie, an 11-week-old Labrador and golden retriever cross who hopefully will be placed as an assistance dog to a person with a disability. The two have become volunteer puppy raisers through Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization based out of Santa Rosa, Calif. The 36-year-old organization is an accredited founding member of Assistance Dogs International, a coalition of organizations that train and place assistance dogs worldwide. … Between 80 and 90 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled into the Snake River due to human error. An operator reportedly overfilled a bearing in one of the turbines at Lower Granite Dam, 26 miles southwest of Pullman. The liquid spilled and resulted in an oily sheen about a mile long in the river. Cathy Cochrane, a Department of Ecology spokesperson, said they haven’t seen environmental damage so far. However, the possibility of damage to fish, wildlife or plants is not out of the question.