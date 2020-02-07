2019 One year ago today
Pullman and Washington State University are putting pressure on the state to make State Route 26 safer ahead of schedule. Mayor Glenn Johnson said he sent a letter to the chair of the Washington Senate Transportation Committee asking for construction on four additional SR 26 passing lanes to begin sooner than scheduled. The current target year for the passing lanes to be completed is 2025, but Johnson said state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, told him the state could begin construction as early as 2020.
2015 Five years ago today
The Pullman School Board voted to approve an extended water mitigation plan for the stadium at Pullman High School after finding water infiltration was more extensive than anticipated. The additional excavation, including the installation of a drain system, will cost an additional $75,000. Waterproofing of walls will cost an additional $30,000. … Because of increasing measles outbreaks across the country, Washington State University asked its employees to confirm their immunity to measles. For the first time since it was declared eliminated in 2000, the measles virus skyrocketed to 644 reported cases in 27 states in 2014, immediately followed by an outbreak of more than 100 cases in January 2015.
2010 10 years ago today
The City of Moscow may be delaying work on its unified code project until spring. Community Development Director Bill Belknap said the city may hold off on drafting the code until the end of the city’s second quarter of its fiscal year ending in March to gauge revenue numbers. … Residents of the Palouse had the opportunity to peruse antique and flea market items from more than 30 different vendors at the Moscow Moose Lodge during an event similar to the TV show “Antiques Roadshow.” Local antique appraiser Russ Wheelhouse consulted different books and Web sites — such as eBay — to determine the monetary value of items presented by local residents.
1995 25 years ago today
Troy City Council declared a state of emergency after a collapse in the spillway for the city’s 8.5-million gallon reservoir was discovered. More than half of the water was lost and a portion of the earthen dam was destroyed, posing a serious problem for the quality and quantity of drinking water available to the city. … There won’t be congressional action on 900,000 acres of proposed Bureau of Land Management wilderness areas in Idaho this year. And the BLM’s portion of Grandmother Mountain, the roadless area nearest Moscow and a popular recreation area, won’t be recommended for wilderness protection.