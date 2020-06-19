2019 One year ago today
Genetically engineered wheat plants modified to be resistant to Roundup have been discovered in an undisclosed agricultural field in Washington. … The city of Moscow installed a pedestrian hybrid beacon at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Third Street as part of the Third Street Corridor Multimodal Improvements project. The State of Idaho Children Pedestrian Safety Grant partially funded the beacon.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow has been recognized with an Achievement Award by the Association of Idaho Cities. The City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life. ... After 40 years of serving the Moscow area, Pilgrim’s Nutrition Center will be closing its doors for the final time at the end of the month.
2010 Ten years ago today
A pile of rags spontaneously combusted and caused the Friday evening fire that damaged a new home being built on Harvest Drive in Pullman, according to city Fire Investigator Rich Dragoo. …Supporters of Moscow’s Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning are celebrating the school’s first academic year and planning to expand in 2010-11.