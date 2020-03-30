2019 One year ago today
Washington governor and presidential candidate Jay Inslee is scheduled to speak at Washington State University this week. Inslee launched his presidential bid March 1 and says climate change is American’s most daunting challenge. ... A former WSU student was convicted of rape and providing liquor to minors. In 2017, the student hosted a party. After guests left, he raped a female college student who stayed because she was too incapacitated from alcohol to get home.
2015 Five years ago today
The Palouse Militia had its first meeting in years. Members talked about improving their reputation in the community. The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the militia as a “patriot” group and though it hasn’t been convicted of participating in racist or extremist activity, many groups like it say they are opposed to the new world order. … WSU baseball legend Bobo Brayton has died at age 89. Brayton coached WSU to 1,162 victories in 33 seasons (1962-94) and became the namesake of WSU’s current baseball home, Bailey-Brayton Field. As a player, he captained the squad for two seasons and led the Cougars to a pair of Northern Division titles.
2010 10 years ago today
Washington State University will implement another hiring freeze as a result of state budget cuts, but employees will not be required to take furloughs. WSU Provost and Executive Vice President Warwick Bayly said university officials don’t intend to mandate furloughs for any staff or faculty. … A Pullman man dodged a scam that has become a national trend. Stan Buckley, 83, received a call from someone claiming to be his granddaughter, who said she needed bail money. This style scam has been growing nationwide within the past year, but Pullman Police Sgt. Dan Dornes said he’s only seen a handful in the city.