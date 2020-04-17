2019 One year ago today
Dozens of student protesters and demonstrators locked horns Tuesday over issues including border security and the right to bear arms at Washington State University. As part of a “Build the Wall” and “Bill of Rights Bash” event advertised on the WSU College Republicans Facebook page, the group invited two leaders of the far-right organizations to speak. … If Moscow voters pass a proposed $9.64 million police station bond May 21, their property tax payment will increase by $84.75 annually during a 10-year period. If Pullman voters pass the proposed 25-year, $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond, the average Pullman homeowner will pay about $167 more per year.
2015 Five years ago today
A crowd of mostly veterans and some community members discussed the lack of veteran care available on the Palouse during a town hall event. An outreach specialist from the Spokane Veterans Center said he is working to organize a schedule for bringing Spokane’s Mobile Veterans Center — a 41-foot RV with two counseling rooms and a waiting room — to the area. … From the Daily News editorial board: In response to brutal police videos surfacing across the United States, it’s refreshing to hear local police are learning how to deal with potentially dangerous situations using gentler methods.
2010 10 years ago today
Ruth Wolz, who runs a rehabilitation site for small fawns, said people should think twice before turning in young deer. About half of fawns brought into the organization were mistaken as orphans by well-meaning residents. … A former Washington State University president has been named president of the University of North Texas for the 2010-11 academic year. V. Lane Rawlins’ appointment will go through the summer of 2011, while the administration searches for a new permanent president.