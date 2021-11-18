2020 One year ago
Moscow employees are expected to occupy the Sam Haddock Building in March, said Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design. The city purchased the building this year for $875,000 from Gritman Medical Park LLC. The building is on the corner of South Washington and East Fifth streets, south of the Federal Building and east of the Moscow Food Co-op. Belknap said renovation plans for the building are nearly complete and the project is expected to be put out to bid in December. ... The University of Idaho will open its basketball seasons without fans because of coronavirus restrictions, and swimming and diving events will continue without fans, the school announced. It coincides with Gov. Brad Little’s announced move back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan last week, which limits gatherings at indoor events to just 10 people.
2016 Five years ago
Joanie Maag and her family were in a science center in Newport, Ore., this summer when she noticed a woman with a service dog for her son. Intrigued, Maag learned the woman’s son has autism, and the dog helped her son with his condition. Now, Maag and her husband, Rawley, who live in Moscow, are trying to raise $13,500 to purchase a service dog for their 5-year-old daughter Sophie, who also has autism. ... When Trevor Williams began lining up his transportation options for the holidays, he didn’t have to search very far. The Washington State University senior simply logged onto the Pullman2Seattle Rideshare page on Facebook and posted “$25 for a one way trip, #SOS.” It’s something that was totally unavailable to students like Williams in the past, but the page has grown in popularity over the past several years, to the point where Williams found a ride within 24 hours.
2011 10 years ago
Moscow’s Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award honored the award’s creator in the Great Room of the 1912 Center — but resident human rights activist and former city councilor Linda Pall’s acceptance speech reminded audience members why the biennial accolade exists. Started about eight years ago, the award honors a resident who has worked toward diversity, human rights and community involvement, said Ken Faunce, chair for the city’s human rights commission.