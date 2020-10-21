2019 One year ago today
Firefighters worked to mop up from an early-morning fire on the north side of Palouse. Palouse Fire Chief Scott Beeson said the flames were extinguished quickly and the two residents of the home exited before fire crews arrived. Beeson said nobody was injured escaping or fighting the fire. Beeson indicated the fire was caused by electrical issues in the home. … A Washington Department of Labor and Industries spokesman said the fines against the city of Pullman for violations that occurred during an April flood rescue effort are intended to ensure firefighter safety, not to punish the firefighters. The city announced that Labor and Industries fined Pullman $2,700 for safety violations that occurred during the city’s efforts to rescue 22 people from the flood on Grand Avenue.
2015 Five years ago today
Scientists from Washington State University will begin testing new sensors they hope to imbed in paint to provide more accurate information in fire and arson investigations. Six years ago a report was released that was highly critical of forensic evidence, expert conclusions and courts accepting questionable evidence, specifically when it came to fire investigations, said Hergen Eilers, senior scientist and associate director of the WSU Institute of Shock Physics applied sciences laboratory. … Gov. Jay Inslee has reversed a state wildlife panel’s decision to expand cougar hunting in areas of Washington occupied by wolves. Inslee sided with the Humane Society of the United States and other conservation groups, which appealed a decision by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to raise cougar quotas in known wolf territories.
2010 10 years ago today
The city of Moscow has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to construct its Intermodal Transit Center. City Supervisor Gary Riedner said a site location has not been selected for the center yet, but stakeholder and public comment will be encouraged in that process. … Jocival Ferreira, originally from Brazil and recently of Minneapolis, has found Moscow and the Palouse to be a good place to become an artist. Ferreira, 56, makes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and dream catchers. For the necklaces and bracelets, his technique requires he attach himself to the table where he is working to keep a strand of floss taut while he weaves other strands into it and attaches beads, shells, stones and other items at the proper intervals.