2020 One year ago today
A new legal opinion from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office could be good news for political apparel retailers across the state. Voters historically have been discouraged from wearing buttons, T-shirts or other campaign paraphernalia at polling locations, because it’s been interpreted as an example of illegal “electioneering.” However, the new opinion from Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane says election officials should now ignore such “passive” displays. ... With winter looming, millions of dollars in construction projects on the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus are nearing completion. Prominent projects, including improvements to campus roads and walkways and refurbishment of a set of failing stairs at the entrance of the Menard Law Building, are expected to be completed this fall. According to UI Assistant Vice President for Facilities Brian Johnson, two projects to resurface roads and walking paths in the campus core are actually the same $1.7 million state-funded project.
2016 Five years ago
Eighty-five women from high schools throughout Idaho and Washington traveled to the University of Idaho to take a crack at dropping eggs from the second story of the UI Commons without breaking them. It was all part of the UI’s 24th annual Women in Engineering Day — an event that pulls high school seniors and juniors interested in engineering to the UI and tasks them with an engineering project. ... A group of students from Paradise Creek Regional High School recently planted about 100 ponderosa pine trees on a decommissioned road just outside of Helmer, not out of punishment, but as part of an effort to return the area to nature. “We’re not just planting trees, but this is actually part of a whole reforestation restoration process, and this has been really well received by the community out in these rural areas,” PCRHS science teacher Matthew Pollard said.
2011 Ten years ago
When Alan Espenschade moved to Troy five years ago, he was excited for his first Halloween. “I grew up in a place where we never had trick-or-treaters, and I wanted some,” Espenschade said, describing his childhood home between Troy and Moscow. So when October came around, Espenschade set out a few decorations at his Craig Street home and prepared a bowl of candy to hand out to the ghouls and goblins he knew would come knocking. The turnout was a little disappointing, however. The next Halloween, he tried harder. He turned half of his driveway into a “haunted tunnel” in 2010, recruiting a handful of friends to help with the tricks and treats for more than 150 customers ranging in age from small children to adults. ... Voters in the Moscow School District have a big decision to make — increase taxes and keep programming the same, or keep taxes flat and possibly see a reduction in what’s available to K-12 students. That’s the choice school district officials and school board members are putting on the ballot, when voters will decide the fate of a proposed $1.97 million increase to the district’s $7.6 million-per-year indefinite-term supplemental maintenance and operations levy. If approved by a majority of voters, the levy — which comprises 42 percent of the entire district budget — will increase to about $9.6 million per year.