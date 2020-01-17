2019 One year ago today
Plummer teacher Laura Wommack returned from a trip from Qatar and Oman earlier this month, which came thanks to a teaching fellowship through the Qatar Foundation intended to promote cultural awareness. Wommack, who lives in Moscow, said when she first began telling people about the trip, she was often met with skepticism and concern for her safety. … Potlatch Mayor David Brown said he expects Scenic 6 Park will get a second regulation-sized pickleball court and a splash pad this year.
2015 Five years ago today
After switching careers nearly four years ago, Whitman County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Jordan has found his place in the law enforcement life. After graduating from St. John-Endicott High School, Jordan, now 37, began working at a local mechanics shop, . Then in 2011, Jordan decided to go on a citizen ride-along. … Pullman may soon have its own laser tag arena. Cougar Laser Arena, 123 S. Grand Ave., is expected to open Friday and will also offer concessions and arcade games.
2010 10 years ago today
Rachel Dolezal, director of the Human Rights Education Institute in Coeur d’Alene, told a crowd of about 300 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Breakfast in Moscow about the incessant harassment she has experienced since she took office in November. … The cats at the Whitman County Humane Society have finally gotten off the bus. The humane society housed their feline tenants on a 1970s school bus at the shelter off Guy Street since 2000. Saturday, with the help of dozens of volunteers, the cats and dogs of the humane society were moved to newer digs: the AnimalHaven on Old Moscow Road.
1995 25 years ago today
Sixty-two employees in the Moscow GTE Northwest office have been told they will be unemployed come September. The employees were told that no budget for the office has been planned beyond August and that the office will close Sept. 1, said Diana Martinez, the secretary treasurer of the local chapter of the Communication Workers union.