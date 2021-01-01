2020 One year ago today
Riley Saldecke, 10, began the new decade solidifying her reputation as the adventurous one in her Lewiston family. In spite of her shyness, Riley has embraced activities, such as completing a ropes course on a cruise ship that culminated in walking a plank less than a foot wide off the side of the ship, tethered to the vessel by a harness, said her mother, Shanna Saldecke. So it didn’t necessarily surprise the Camelot Elementary School student’s parents when she told them she wanted to participate in the 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day. … It’s been a week since Christmas Day and as such, those once-festive trees become increasingly more flammable. A handful of local Boy Scout troops are helping to dispose of them sooner rather than later. “On an average year, I would estimate that the two troops collectively gather and dispose of 100 to 200 Christmas trees,” Tadd Wheeler, scoutmaster for Troop 345, wrote in an email. “The troops receive email requests for pickup on one of several Saturdays advertised around the first of the year and we drive around town and gather them up.”
2016 Five years ago today
Hundreds of WSU students weave their way through College Hill’s many streets, paths and parking lots daily, while many other residents make their way downtown and to other Pullman businesses, but not everyone’s walk or bike ride through the city ends safely. Between December 2010 and December 2015, Pullman saw 68 reported collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists with vehicles, an average of a little more than one pedestrian or bicyclist getting hit each month. In total, 45 pedestrians were hit by vehicles in Pullman in 44 vehicle-versus-pedestrian accidents during that time frame. … Pullman High School was a flurry of activity as teachers, staff and administrators passed on a day off in favor of moving into new classrooms in recently constructed parts of the building. Assistant Superintendent Bob Maxwell was all smiles as he secured lockers to the wall in the commons. “We’re having a blast,” Maxwell said. “This is our New Year’s celebration.” In the new band and choir rooms, teachers were busy setting up their space — and reveling in it. The high ceiling and bright open spaces were crowded with implements of teaching and music waiting to be arranged.
2011 10 years ago today
Frontier Communications has invested $1.2 million to expand the broadband availability in the area. The communities of Palouse, Fairfield, Garfield, Genesee, Latah, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Tekoa, Thornton and Weippe will soon have access to high speed internet. There are about 300 households per community that could benefit from the offer, said Moscow General Manager of Frontier Tom Murn. The high speed internet Frontier offers will run through households’ existing landlines, Murn said, assuring consistent speeds. … Danielle Eastman used to run marathons, some 50-75 miles long. But, that didn’t prevent her body from telling her something wasn’t right. She has incorporated her new pain-free philosophy on fitness into her new business, Bliss Studio, which is celebrating its grand opening today. Bliss offers Nia, an aerobics class that combines dance, martial arts and healing arts.