2019 One year ago today
Residents in Pullman rallied to help a man fighting cancer by having a spaghetti feed and auction fundraiser at the Pullman Moose Lodge. Rob Hampton Sr. was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in February, which has since spread to his spine, liver and lymph nodes. … The new Moscow police station would solve issues with crowded rooms, accessibility and heating and cooling, Mayor Bill Lambert said as Moscow officials discussed a $9.64 million bond for Moscow residents to vote on in May.
2015 Five years ago today
The Genesee City Council admitted to taking four illegal votes using email in the past year. Councilors made the admission Thursday, saying they did not know it was illegal to vote by email until March 17. … The University of Idaho received funding for a novel water-treatment process in the form of a $427,000 grant. The grant will pay for a study to test the feasibility of a new process that removes contaminants from water while generating energy.
2010 10 years ago today
Pending tax changes threaten the Pullman-Moscow airport. A Washington bill would increase airplane tax from a flat fee to 0.5 percent of the plane’s market value, meaning a $500 fee could jump to $2,500, airport manager Robb Parish said. Some plane owners are considering moving their aircrafts to Oregon or Idaho.