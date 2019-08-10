2018 One year ago today
After spending years as a concept, Pullman’s Welcome Wayside park is nearing a completion date. The most prominent feature of the tiny welcome park, located on Davis Way just past the Bus Transfer Station, is the 7-foot by 34-foot sign covered with 60 iterations of the word “welcome” — all in different languages. … The city of Moscow poured more money than it ever has into its Pavement Management Program this fiscal year, which has translated into the most street maintenance the city has ever performed on its streets in one year. And next year, there could be even more orange traffic cones throughout the city, said Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy director of operations for public works.
2014 Five years ago today
The megaload haul containing a huge piece of a hydrocracker, equipment for use at a Great Falls, Mont., oil facility, left the Port of Wilma and cleared the Lewiston Grade before pulling off U.S. Highway 95 at mile post 320. It’s expected to continue traveling north on U.S. 95. It can move between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and is expected to reach Moscow soon ... As a foster child, Sarah Fisch lived with three different families and attended three different schools during her junior year. Once a foster child turns 18 and has not been adopted, they can choose to head out on their own or stay in the program. Fisch elected to stay in the program after spending four years of her life bouncing around foster care families in Whitman County.
2009 10 years ago today
The Pullman Alliance for Responsible Development did not file an appeal to Walmart’s plans to build a super center on Bishop Boulevard. A 10-day appeal period began July 31 after Pullman Public Works Director Mark Workman approved the retail giant’s site plan for a 155,000-square-foot super center. ... The Latah County commissioners put the final touches on the county’s proposed $14.8 million 2010 fiscal year budget. County Auditor Susan Petersen said commissioners decided to essentially hold the budget at the same level as last year’s $14.3 million budget. Included in the proposed budget is the money requested by the Latah Economic Development Council.
1994 25 years ago today
More than 250 Washington State University employees are officially represented by a new union following a state Department of Personnel action. The Department of Personnel ruled the Washington Federation of State Employees is the exclusive bargaining representative for the group. … Idaho county treasurers are frustrated over inept performance from the Idaho State Tax Commission, sent a letter to Gov. Cecil Andrus asking him to investigate problems with the commission. The Idaho Association of County Treasurers voted unanimously to send the letter to Andrus after a heated discussion concerning a lack of cooperation from the tax commission. The association held its annual conference in Moscow.