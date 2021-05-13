2020 One year ago today
Many consumers throughout the U.S. will likely wait days, if not weeks, to re-patronize their favorite restaurants and hotels once shut down orders are rescinded, according to a new study from Washington State University. Nearly 48 percent of the study’s respondents said they will wait between one and three months before patronizing restaurants with a friend and more than 60 percent would wait at least three months before traveling and staying the night in a hotel. … The Moscow Farmers Market will delay opening because of the coronavirus pandemic, but an online ordering and drive-by pickup platform launched this week will help fill the void felt by market vendors and customers. People can order produce and other items online from farmers market vendors and pick their orders up at the Moscow City Hall parking lot during the market season, which ends in October, Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said.
2016 Five years ago today
Whitman County Rural Fire District 12 Chief Lester Erwin’s interest in fire service was first sparked when he was a young boy. Erwin said he would watch the crews load into their engines and he often followed the trucks if the call was close by. As Erwin got older, he stopped chasing fire engines with bikes and starting following in his car. During one such excursion, the chief of Whitman County Rural Fire District 12 spotted Erwin and asked why he didn’t just volunteer for the department. Erwin didn’t need any convincing. … The sounds of “O, ‘Twas a Joyful Sound to Hear” and “At the Name of Jesus” echoed throughout the Church of the Nazarene as hundreds watched the New Saint Andrews College Class of 2016 receive their diplomas and moved on to a new chapter of their lives. The 19th annual New Saint Andrews commencement saw five graduates attain associate of arts in liberal arts and culture degrees, 31 graduates receive a bachelor of arts in liberal arts and culture and another eight graduates walked off the stage with a master of art in theology and letters.
2011 10 years ago today
Teacher Shanti Scutt-Norman led a class of eighth graders in creating a 4-by-8 art installment to be placed in a hallway near the library of Lincoln Middle School. It’s a tribute to the school, and it was designed by last semester’s students. Groups of teenagers were grouting, breaking glass and using a hammer and chisel to adjust the placement of glass. Pieces of blue, green, yellow and clear glass are being glued to wood panels to create the image of a Spartan, the school’s mascot. … Local officials and other interested entities gathered to fine-tune their understanding of Imperial Oil/ExxonMobil’s proposed plan to ship about 60 oversized loads of oil refinery equipment from the Port of Lewiston to the company’s Kearl tar sands project site in Alberta, Canada. Public Works Director Les MacDonald said the discussion, hosted by the city at City Hall, was a way for officials and other leaders to ask questions and voice concerns about the technical aspects of the plan, including safety concerns for Moscow residents and its utilities.