2018 One year ago today
While they may have started out the night wearing pristine white shirts, UI students who attended the Glowrage Paint U Paint Party on the Theophilus Tower lawn did not leave wearing white. Super Soakers filled with nontoxic blue, green and pink paint colored a crowd of hundreds of UI students. … Traffic halted on Washington Street as several hundred people dressed in colorful striped socks and tie-dye T-shirts proudly carried rainbow-colored flags through downtown Moscow. The colorful march marked the 24th annual Palouse Pride parade, which ended at East City Park and initiated the celebration of the Palouse Pride Festival.
2014 Five years ago today
The Pullman City Council held its regular meeting in front of a packed room at City Hall, as many people attended to hear the details of a recent traffic study that looked at ways to reduce traffic in the downtown core area. Two representatives from Taylor Engineering, Mark Aronson and Ron Pace, presented the study, which offered four recommendations to improve traffic flow on Grand Avenue from Davis Way to Paradise Street during peak periods. … Big mounds of soil along with earth-moving equipment were visible from U.S. Highway 95 outside of the small Latah County community of Viola last week. The site on the corner of Viola and Rothfork roads is the future location of the new Viola Community Center.
2009 10 years ago today
Hannah Donaldson said the new Olympia Avenue residence hall at WSU suits all her needs. The five-story building is WSU’s first new residence hall in nearly four decades and has features that include a large common lounge with a fireplace on the main floor, and a lounge, study room, kitchen and laundry room on each floor. … The populations of Pullman and Moscow more than doubled in the last week as college students flocked into town to begin the fall semester. That means more work for police departments in Moscow, Pullman and Washington State University as they receive more calls because of increased crime caused by the suddenly inflated population.
1994 25 years ago today
UI will provide bottled water to residents of the South Hill Vista apartments while the state and university conduct follow-up tests on the complex’s water supply. Many tenants of the 110-unit family housing complex have reported suffering from bouts of stomach flu and diarrhea and have suspected a problem with the water. … The ribbon was cut for the new $36 million Holland Library addition. But the grand moment was bittersweet for 14 library employees who only the day before learned they may lose their jobs. It’s just another example of fine buildings being built and “people to staff them and make the facilities useful in the mission of the university aren’t there,” said Lauren McNiece, a library technician.